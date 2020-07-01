Star Wars Seemingly Hints That Qui-Gon Jinn Was A Skywalker

After Episode IX redefined what it means to be a Skywalker, Star Wars has now seemingly confirmed that Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn was an agent of balance in his own generation.

The Rise of Skywalker didn’t simply backtrack from Rian Johnson’s dismissive philosophy about lineage and legacy but rather expanded the definition through Rey. A Palpatine by blood and a Skywalker by choice, the last movie in the saga proved that Rey is the Chosen One, much like Anakin was, but not because of their prowess in utilizing the living Force. The Chosen One is an agent of balance.

Now, a recent tie-in novel titled Secrets of the Jedi, written by Luke Skywalker when he studied the Force after the fall of the Galactic Empire, not only details the truths of the light and the dark sides, but also explains why some Jedi Knights were more significant than others. As Luke notes in his book, the legacy of the Force involves a balance. There’s even an instance where he directly mentions the Skywalker name and Qui-Gon’s allegiance to it.

“While he may not be a Skywalker by blood,” he observes, “Qui-Gon Jinn shares a deep connection to my family’s history through the Jedi Order.”

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, the Jedi Master even undermines the Jedi Order and refers to it as a tool through which Qui-Gon fulfilled his destiny. It makes sense, too. Qui-Gon was the one who found the Chosen One and convinced the Jedi Council to take him in. He also directly went against their orders to do what was right, which served the balance until his death at the hands of Darth Maul. After his death, Anakin became the next bearer of this legacy – descended from the Prime Jedi – to see through the hypocrisy of both sides and maintain balance.

This is an interesting interpretation, especially since it revises how we’ve come to know the story of Star Wars and the world of that galaxy far, far away. Tell us, though, what’s your opinion? Do you think that Qui-Gon was also a Skywalker? Let us know down below.