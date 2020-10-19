Star Wars: Squadrons Reportedly Getting A Movie Or TV Show

Yet another addition to the exponentially expanding Star Wars universe could be headed to Disney Plus in the near future, it seems.

Star Wars: Squadrons, developer EA Motive’s first standalone video game release, following its contribution to 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II, has proven to be a hit with fans and critics alike since it launched earlier this month, and while it was clearly produced on a strict budget – dictated, no doubt, by space combat being an incredibly niche genre – nowhere else are you going to find a better looking depiction of large scale dogfights in a Galaxy Far, Far Away not on the big screen.

Boasting tons of customization options in terms of cosmetics and mechanics, as well as several maps and ships to choose from, Squadrons has earned its reputation as one of the better recent Star Wars games alongside Respawn’s equally terrific Jedi: Fallen Order, and while there apparently exists no plans to release additional content for the former, that doesn’t necessarily mean Squadrons is being forgotten about.

New Star Wars: Squadrons Screenshots Tease Sublime Air Combat 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to reputable industry insider Daniel Richtman, in fact, Disney is reportedly in the early stages of developing a spinoff movie or TV series for the fledgling IP. Sadly, while we’d love nothing more than to elaborate further on the rumor, Richtman has little else to share besides that, so it’s impossible to say whether the project will ever enter full production or, for that matter, what shape it’ll ultimately take.

What with Disney Plus always in need of more exclusive content and spinoff Star Wars films being largely hit-and-miss with audiences, however, we’re inclined to believe that an adaptation of Squadrons would be better suited to a serial format on the company’s dedicated streaming platform, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Star Wars: Squadrons is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.