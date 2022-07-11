‘Star Wars’ stans still confused over the unexpected death of a major villain

There’s been a plethora of villains across the galaxy of Star Wars, with the likes of Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, General Grievous, and Darth Maul, but none caused as much as discussion as a certain one.

The Last Jedi remains a highly divisive film. Viewed as a brilliant exploration and evolution of the series’ themes, or a childhood-ruining monstrosity, there’s always a discussion about it to be had by fans. Today’s discussion comes about one of its most shocking scenes.

The build-up after The Force Awakens around the mysterious Snoke was palpable online. Was he Darth Plageuis? An even more deformed version of Darth Sidious? Or an android? Nobody was sure. But when he was killed by one Kylo Ren, things got serious.

The whole throne room scene is such a visually interesting one that a plot twist happening in there perhaps was the most obvious way to go. But maybe that plot twist happened before they knew what to do next?

Praise definitely went towards this scene across the board; the conniving Kylo murdering his master in such a smart way was definitely a very Sith moment. “I cannot be betrayed” uttered by Snoke and then he gets cut in half. Where’s the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme when you need it?

Snoke’s early death very much played with expectations for what a Star Wars story is generally meant to be. Killing the “big bad” early on is a power move, even if it sent internet message boards into overdrive.

The Last Jedi is available to stream, alongside the entire sequel trilogy, on Disney Plus.