Star Wars fandom still salty about this once-proud villain being reduced to a joke

Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.

How could we forget this totally out of place scene, or perhaps the movement when ol’ Huxy delivers yet another bit of Shakespearean dialogue. The list goes on and on. Seriously, who’s responsible for the malpractice? We’d like to speak with them.

Hux could have literally been space Hitler. A little harsh, we know, but this scene proves that beyond a shadow of a doubt. What’s more terrifying than an intergalactic dictator? Hux could have become a character worthy to face our heroes, and repulsive enough for audiences everywhere to hate him with a passion. Instead we got a jealous, insecure bad guy who really has no clue what’s going on for three whole movies.

The creators at Disney did Hux so incredibly dirty they might as well have scrapped the character altogether. At every turn Hux exists as this weird punchline. He’s a guy who at first glance seems like he could do some real damage, but then always ends up on the wrong side of a bad joke.

It really doesn’t matter how you look at it, at the end of the day, Hux could have been so much more. Then again, so could have just about every character from the sequels. Really the only thing left to do is hope that Disney, in time, can bring balance to the Force and restore peace to the galaxy.