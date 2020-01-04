Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley And Oscar Isaac Are Down To Join Star Trek

J.J. Abrams famously rebooted the Star Trek franchise for Paramount before hopping over to Lucasfilm to relaunch the Star Wars universe, too. But would any of his leads from The Rise of Skywalker, his latest – and potentially final – outing in the galaxy far, far away, like to make the jump to Trek? That’s what Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) were asked in a new interview, and two out of three of them revealed they’d be up for it.

While speaking with Yahoo!, Ridley and Boyega were ask to decide if they’d like to appear in Star Trek. The former was all over the idea, but it seems that Boyega has a strange grudge against SW‘s rival sci-fi franchise.

“I would do a Star Trek,” Ridley jumped in. “I need a job. I’m unemployed, hello!”

For his part, Boyega repeatedly shook his head. “They’re talking too much, the last Star Trek was,” he commented, jokingly nicknaming Trek “Space Law & Order.”

In a separate interview with Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss), Isaac was asked the same question and he replied much the same as Ridley. “I’m down with Star Trek,” the actor made clear, even going so far as to label himself a “space slut,” quipping that he learned how to be one from Abrams.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, what other actors have already crossed over from Wars to Trek and vice versa? Well, probably the most obvious one is Simon Pegg, who played Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the new Trek films and then starred with Ridley, Boyega and Isaac as Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens.

If either Ridley or Isaac are serious about being interested in joining Trek, or if Boyega changes his mind, there’s definitely an opportunity coming up, as Star Trek 4 is in the works once again, with Noah Hawley attached to write and direct. Meanwhile, Star Wars is taking a three-year break from cinemas.