‘Star Wars’ supporters not against seeing a General Grievous origin story

General Grievous remains a villain that many Star Wars fans love to hate — so much so that they’re keen to learn more about the ruddy reptile’s origin story.

Rusticloaf8 expressed their wish to see a live-action film about General Grievous in the r/StarWars subreddit along with a striking illustration of the infamous Jedi hunter.

The concept of a standalone movie about General Grievous appealed to many Star Wars fans. Real-Zaya liked the idea so much that they said they would be satisfied if the story was told as an animated series.

Malcephion suggested that General Grievous’ story would be a perfect fit for a series about the origins of all the adversarial figures in Star Wars, including Count Dooku, Bossk and Darth Vader.

General Grievous made his first foray into the galaxy as the Supreme Commander of the Droid Armies in the finale of the second season of the television series Star Wars: Clone Wars. The Jedi slayer later appeared in comic books, novels, video games, and the feature film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Born Qymaen jai Sheelal, Grievous was originally a Kaleesh ruler whose hatred of the Jedi emanated from his perception that they oppressed his people. To survive an assassination attempt ordered by Count Dooku, Grievous became a cyborg. The transformation armed him with fighting skills so advanced that he was able to outclass most Jedi in combat. As General Grievous, he became a famed tactician who even managed to strike fear in the heart of Emperor Palpatine.

There’s no doubt that General Grievous is a fascinating character and his backstory is worth a deep dive, if for no other reason than to add nuance to the battle between good and evil that defines the Star Wars franchise.

