With characters like Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Sabine Wren, and Hera Syndulla all making their live-action debuts in the so-called Mandoverse, Star Wars fans are beginning to ponder if the same courtesy could be extended to other iconic animated characters as well, and the latest candidate is an actor we all love and adore.

From a canonical perspective, Darth Maul’s last appearance was in Rebels, where he went toe-to-toe with his ancient enemy Obi-Wan Kenobi one last time. But between his final Clone Wars resurgence, which was in Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, and ultimate death at the beginning of the Rebellion era, there are almost 20 years unaccounted for, which means that this might be the perfect opportunity for Lucasfilm to bring back the villain through Sam Witwer.

The actor has portrayed Maul for more than ten years in animation, going as far as choreographing his action scenes with his unique fighting style, so we have no doubt that every Star Wars fan would rejoice at the possibility of a return, as can be observed in this new Reddit thread going viral.

Many people in the fandom feel like Ray Park (The Phantom Menace) is still a great choice for Maul, even if it’s Sam Witwer’s voice that we recognize as the villain now.

Perhaps Lucasfilm could do what it did in Solo, which was to bring back Park for the mo-cap performance and Sam Witwer as the voice.

Of course, there’s also the problem that a lot of Star Wars fans recognize Sam Witwer’s face as Starkiller from The Force Unleashed video games. If he does end up reprising his role as Maul in live-action, then he’ll have to undergo heavy makeup to dilute any resemblance he has to that character.