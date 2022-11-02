‘Star Wars’ supporters want to see the galaxy’s most useless force presented as a threat for once

Star Wars fans are done with the legendary incompetence of what is supposed to be the most fearsome force in the galaxy.

Thetruemaxwelllord sparked an animated discussion on the topic in the r/StarWars subreddit with a post titled, “Can we get Star Wars media where the Stormtroopers are a genuine threat?”

They compared the fighting skills of the clones with the battle prowess (or lack thereof) of the Stormtroopers. It was mystifying to them that the Stormtroopers lacked decent ammunition for small-arms combat and effective defensive shields.

In NoPhone4571’s view, there’s been some improvement in the Stormtroopers in Andor.

Idrownedmyfish77 argued that the Stormtroopers’ horrible fighting skills are one of the most significant weaknesses in the Star Wars franchise. They pointed to the glaring presence of plot armor that protected most of the main characters from ever having genuinely challenging battles with the Stormtroopers.

Mr_Pooplove argued that creating a standalone film about the Stormtroopers might add depth to how they are depicted and help the filmmakers gain meaningful insight.

Patrickkingart pointed to Andor and how the Stormtroopers are shown in the series as a step forward that may redefine how they are presented in future Star Wars projects. In Andor, they are presented as a legitimate threat and less like the Keystone Cops version of them seen in previous iterations of the series.

Hopefully, the powers that be will recognize that Star Wars fans would like to see a more sophisticated version of the first line of defense in the Imperial army, as this would improve the overall quality of the storytelling.

