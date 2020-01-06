There’s a moment in The Last Jedi, on board Snoke’s super-sized Supremacy, when Kylo Ren and Rey are locked in the ultimate power struggle.

Between them? Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, which hovers precariously above their heads, only to be torn apart when the struggle becomes too great. So much for treating a Jedi’s weapon with respect…

Nevertheless, by the time we arrive at the finale of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey has managed to repair Luke’s damaged ‘saber, and carries it into the battle against the resurgent Palpatine. There’s just one problem: Episode IX fails to mention how, exactly, Rey was able to fix the broken super-weapon, which brings us to the newly-released Visual Dictionary from Lucasfilm.

Hidden within those pages are all sorts of answers to your burning questions, while it’s also confirmed that Rey called on her newfound healing abilities to mend Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

It’s seemingly the same ability that allowed Rey to heal the sand serpent on Pasaana, not to mention the wounded Kylo after their lightsaber duel on Kef Bir which, incidentally, is the resting place of Death Star II. Or what’s left of it.

So, there you have it; while some postulated that Leia was responsible for the mended lightsaber, it was actually Rey Palpatine Skywalker who managed to piece together the famous weapon. It’s one which now rests under the sun-kissed plains of Tatooine, the very place where this journey began back in 1977.

42 years (and change!) later, and it’s reached its finale with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is fast approaching the $1 billion mark at the global box office despite its dwindling audience numbers.