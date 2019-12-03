Perched atop the scarred ruins of Death Star II, Kylo Ren draws his blood-red lightsaber, ready for one final (?) battle with the emboldened Rey.

Even on paper, it’s a tantalizing scene, and one that will no doubt prove pivotal during the course of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a film burdened with the responsibility of ending a nine-picture saga stretching all the way back to 1977. No pressure, then.

But with December 20th fast approaching, Lucasfilm has immortalized the aforementioned scene with a little help from artist Adam Stothard, who has created what is arguably one of the most impressive Episode IX posters to date. It somehow manages to capture the gravitas of Rey and Kylo’s impending lightsaber duel, all the while honoring the history of Death Star II and Palpatine’s failed superweapon.

The Emperor will get another shot at galactic supremacy, of course, and from the distant Star Destroyers in Stothard’s poster, it’s clear Ian McDiarmid’s cackling maniac will arrive all guns blazing.

Epic Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Poster Teases A Lightsaber Duel For The Ages 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Standing in his way are Rey, Finn and Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, who are expected to enjoy much more screentime together as part of Episode IX. They’re not alone, either, what with support from General Leia, Lando, Artoo, Threepio, Rose Tico, and a new ally in Jannah (Naomi Ackie), the latter of whom leads a tribe of warriors from the very same planet that Death Star II now resides.

The jury’s still out on fellow newcomer Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), who is described as a “criminal and old friend” of Poe Dameron. We’re told she doesn’t necessarily side with the darkness or the light, but operates somewhere in between. So many questions, so few answers.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens big on December 20th.