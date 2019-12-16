Star Wars Super-Fans Are Already Camping Out For The Rise Of Skywalker Premiere

All roads have led to this.

With Episode IV: A New Hope fast approaching its 42nd birthday, Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing to roll out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final installment in this celebrated Skywalker Saga.

It marks the curtain call for a sci-fi series that has come and gone… only to return again under new ownership. Yes, it is Disney that will now launch The Rise of Skywalker into the world, and it seems Star Wars super-fans are taking no chances when it comes to securing their seats for this week’s big premiere.

In fact, photos captured by TMZ (h/t ComicBook.com) have revealed a snaking queue of viewers camping outside the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Boulevard – the very same theater that hosted a premiere for A New Hope back in 1977. How poetic.

Such passion is certainly not lost on J.J. Abrams, who spoke at length about Star Wars fandom while appearing on Popcorn with Peter Travers. Abrams also reflected on his journey back to Lucasfilm’s space opera after helming The Force Awakens four years ago, and the episode itself is well worth a listen as we inch closer and closer to the arrival of Episode IX.

They’re passionate, and certainly can be contentious, but the fact they care — I feel like I, as a Star Wars fan, understand that love for the series. So I feel blessed to be involved in something that matters so much to so many people.

Episode IX, which we now know to be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, opens big on December 20th. Box office analysts are predicting an opening haul in the region of $200 million, though it’s worth noting that such estimates will soon be at the mercy of hype and word of mouth… for better or worse.