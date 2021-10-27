Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Wins 5 Saturn Awards, Including Best Director

It’s been almost two years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, where it proved to be just as polarizing and divisive as predecessor The Last Jedi, albeit for a multitude of different reasons.

J.J. Abrams was brought back on board to steer the ship in the direction of fan service after Rian Johnson’s wide-ranging alterations to the mythology generated such vociferous backlash, but the end result felt rushed, hurried and delivered an altogether disappointing end to a nine-film saga that originated 42 years previously.

Not many Star Wars supporters would deem The Rise of Skywalker as worthy of awards season glory, but the 46th annual Saturn Awards would clearly disagree. As per Deadline, the celebration of all things genre handed out some major gongs to Episode IX, which could turn out to generate plenty of debate on social media.

The Rise of Skywalker lifted prizes for Best Science Fiction Film, John Williams’ rousing score was given Best Music, while it also went home with the trophies for Best Makeup and Best Special Effects. Most contentiously of all, Abrams was named as Best Director at the ceremony hosted by Bruce Campbell, beating out the likes of Tenet‘s Christopher Nolan, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Quentin Tarantino and Doctor Sleep‘s Mike Flanagan.