Star Wars Themed UPS Trucks Spotted Making Deliveries

Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away… UPS was delivering packages? No seriously, Star Wars fans have recently been spotting some epic trucks that look like a particular vehicle found in the series.

A keen-eyed Redditor named rastroboy spotted that there were UPS trucks making deliveries that looked like a Jawa Sandcrawler. He quickly shared it online with his post going viral as few fans actually realized this was part of an ongoing promotion for the company. You can check out the post with the awesome pictures below.

The special UPS trucks are in New York and Los Angeles right now as part of the Bring Home The Bounty promotion taking place right now. Part of the promotion features new products revealed each week that are inspired by the Star Wars franchise.

“With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift.”

Have you seen one of these Sandwcrawlers making deliveries? Tell us in the comments below! Until next time, we only have one question for Star Wars fans: