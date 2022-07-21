‘Star Wars’ theorist attempts to uncover J.J. Abrams’ original plans for Snoke

A pensive Star Wars fan has made a valiant effort to piece together J.J. Abrams’ prototypical vision for Snoke, the Supreme Leader of the First Order.

Snoke (Andy Serkis) was the odious acolyte of Darth Sidious, Emperor of the Galactic Empire, and the mentor who corrupted Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to lure him to the Dark Side. Apart from his lust for power, not much is known about Snoke’s origin and drives.

However, a resourceful fan is seeking to shed light on the mysterious villain by connecting the dots from the source material that influenced Abrams’ original concept of the character.

Redditor Jumpy Inflation 7648 posted a detailed analysis in the Fan Theories subreddit, and they’ve come to the conclusion that the original version of Snoke was a far cry from the one seen in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

It’s an intriguing idea, and imbues Snoke with far more depth than the Palpatine doppelgänger seen in the films. The notion of the secondary antagonist as a kind of charismatic Dark Side intellectual who excels at seducing souls into the Knights of Ren would make for a fascinating story in its own right.

Expounding on their Snoke origin story, OP touched on everything from the significance of his appearance to the possibility that the seeds of the character come from another named Uber, who was conceived in the original Star Wars material developed by George Lucas.

One thing is for sure, the post is a testament to the engagement and inventiveness of some Star Wars fans. Hopefully the studio will take inspiration, and find a compelling way to further explore to the origins of Snoke.

Star Wars is currently streaming on Disney Plus.