‘Star Wars’ theory suggests Rey was easily capable of harnessing the Dark side

There are a lot of theories about Star Wars, especially from fans. Some of them are crazier than others, and some actually kind of make sense. Well, the latest theory pitched by a fan falls in both categories as it speculates that the Force heal ability comes from the Dark side.

As per the theory, Force heal is an ability that doesn’t just go against Jedi principles as even the Sith refrain from using it. To cap off the already mind-boggling claim, the theory suggests that this makes Rey capable of harnessing the Dark side of the Force. Wait, what?!

So basically, using the Force to keep someone alive is evil and unnatural and not allowing nature to take its course. One user has shared a few more salient points to support the original hypothesis.

So what about Rey? Does this mean she could have very easily decided to be evil? Or maybe she simply used the Dark side but did not succumb to it? Another user disagreed with OP explaining how being against Jedi Philosophy and supporting the Dark side are two different things.

This argument even swayed OP, who said: “I like this argument way more than [my] own.”

Another Redditor pointed out how the Jedi have “a whole wing of the temple dedicated to training force healers, so im gonna guess they’re fine with it.”

User Archibaldp33 explained that force heal doesn’t have to be “a Dark side or light side thing.” Simply using the Force to heal is the same as using the Force in general.

Simply siding or going against the theory is not the only thing happening in the comments as Star Wars fans have shared different ways it can be interpreted.

Well, the dilemma of whether Rey had the ability to harness the Dark Side or not is something only the creators of the Star Wars franchise can solve. But until that happens, continue indulging in the fascinating and insightful theories about the galaxy far, far away.