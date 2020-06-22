New Star Wars Theory Suggests Who The Saga’s Next Big Bad Could Be

With the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Emperor Palpatine is defeated once and for all. Well, we already thought he was before The Rise of Skywalker, but he’s gotta be dead for good now. This means that the Star Wars franchise needs to find a new big bad, a new insidious individual to stand as the worst person in the galaxy. And this theory suggests who it could be: a forgotten uber-villain from the Legends material.

Inverse pitches the idea that Lucasfilm should reintroduce Prince Xizor (pronounced “Shee-zor”) of Falleen into continuity. Created during the 90s era of the Extended Universe, Xizor was a major mob boss and leader of the Black Sun crime syndicate. Though he wasn’t Force-sensitive, the crime lord was powerful enough to liase with Palpatine himself during the years of the Empire, playing both sides of the conflict in order to turn the most profit.

Despite his greed, Xizor has a tragic element to his character – he lost his family to an accident at a biowarfare plant caused by Vader himself. This spurned a vendetta against the Sith Lord which came to a head when the pair faced off after Vader learned Xizor was targeting his son, Luke Skywalker. Xizor was killed, but his body was recovered, leaving the possibility that he could be resurrected.

Obviously, all of this is currently non-canon, but various other old EU characters have been folded back into modern continuity. Due to his vastly extended Falleen lifespan, Xizor can also be used up to 120 years after Rise of Skywalker, so he’s got a lot of story potential, to say the least. Inverse notes that the Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook, of all things, contains references to him, so he already has a tenuous link to canon.

Having a ruthless businessman-turned-crime-boss like Xizor as the next big bad of the Star Wars saga would certainly be an interesting change for the franchise, but let us know what you think of this idea in the comments section.