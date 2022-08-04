For every well-known and fleshed-out character in Star Wars, there are scores who were hyped up and ultimately never got a chance to shine. Boba Fett was an example until his recent show, and, now, Gwendoline Christie wants the same treatment.

The actress made the comments to Empire Magazine in reference to the chrome-clad Captain Phasma, who appeared in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Speaking with the publication primarily to promote upcoming film Flux Gourmet, the conversation got back to her iconic turn in the immortal series and, if the time came for more, whether she’d be open to a reprisal of the character from a galaxy far, far away.

“I haven’t read the comics but, I mean, it’s Star Wars! I would absolutely love that. There was a template for a character that people got really excited about. It would be smashing if they felt that it was worthwhile to explore, along with some fabulous action.”

How Captain Phasma Survives Gallery 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Christie adds that, for the moment, she intends to play through video games that feature her character, and getting back into this field of entertainment personally is something she is keen on doing. She enjoyed them in the past and says they are where she wants them now.

“This is the next step for me, because as a teenager I was quite obsessed with computer games, and I was quite good at them. I think it’s time to revisit them because they could be everything I had initially wanted them to be. There are entire worlds out there [where] we can investigate our megalomania!”

Christie will next appear in Netflix’s The Sandman as Lucifer Morningstar, due for release tomorrow, Aug. 5.