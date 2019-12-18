New Star Wars Video Recaps The Entire Skywalker Saga In Just 15 Minutes

The Skywalker Saga is teetering on the verge of its grand finale, and sure enough, the excitement is palpable.

Even after today’s review embargo (read our own thoughts here), long-time Star Wars fans are still eagerly awaiting Episode IX, a curtain call 42 years in the making. Yes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost upon us, which means the Internet is rife with potential spoilers and other secrets that really ought to be experienced in your local theater.

Be that as it may, the folks over at CinemaBlend have traversed that famous, far-away galaxy to compile a 15-minute recap of the Skywalker Saga. It is, essentially a much-needed history lesson on all things Star Wars, beginning way back in 1977 with the release of A New Hope.

Spanning all three trilogies – namely Prequel, Original, and Sequel – the video below is essential viewing for anyone about to venture out and see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with their own two eyes. Besides, it’s a little hard to keep track of all the *checks notes* pod-racing, Midi-chlorians, Jedi, the Republic, the Emperor, the Senate, Death Star I, Death Star II, Starkiller Base… and everything in between.

Truth be told, the Skywalker Saga has reached so many people across so many generations that a recap video is damn near necessary – more so than even Avengers: Endgame, which recently concluded its own 10-year saga. Mind you, the jury is still out on whether J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm have reached the same heights as the MCU’s crowning achievement.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sees a release tomorrow, December 19th, in select territories (including the UK), before Episode IX arrives Stateside on Friday, December 20th.