‘Star Wars’ writer supports a Nick Offerman fan-casting that needs to happen

As of Sunday’s The Last of Us episode, this is Nick Offerman‘s world and we’re just living in it. But before the floodgates open to let the awards in, the internet is getting busy fan-casting the actor in all sorts of different genre roles.

Star Wars inevitably popped up in the form of the High Republic’s expanded universe, and while we can definitely see the resemblance between Offerman and Jedi Master legend Porter Engle, it’s not every day when the writer himself actually supports a fan-casting choice.

Charles Soule, the writer of Light of the Jedi, responded to a tweet saying Offerman should be cast as Engle. “Excellent idea,” wrote Soule. “He’d nail it.”

Excellent idea. He’d nail it. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) January 31, 2023

Offerman probably wouldn’t mind adding the galaxy far, far away to his rich portfolio, though as of this moment, Disney has no plan to depict the events surrounding the Great Hyperspace Disaster, which takes place during the High Republic period.

Porter Engle is a legendary Jedi Master famous for his very long beard. Engle eventually retires from his position in the Order and takes up cooking. Of course, it’s totally absurd for a Jedi Master, but all the more reason Offerman should be the one to do it. Engle is still around when the galaxy-shifting cataclysmic event occurs.

As for Offerman, the star is on everybody’s radar after his masterful performance as Bill in the third episode of The Last of Us. Hearts were broken, tears were shed, and the fandom received a grim reminder of just how emotionally devastating the narrative of their favorite post-apocalyptic story can be, but the most important question that everybody is asking themselves at the moment is why Hollywood doesn’t cast Offerman in more dramatically-inspired roles.