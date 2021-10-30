Star Wars Writer Teases Taika Waititi’s In-Development Movie

Krysty Wilson-Cairns one of the fastest-rising screenwriters in the industry, despite only having a handful of credits under her belt. The 34 year-old broke out in a major way when he landed an Academy Award nomination for scripting Sam Mendes’ acclaimed real-time war drama 1917, which was written and shot to appear as a single unbroken take.

Wilson-Cairns followed it up by collaborating with Edgar Wright on psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, while she also served as a staff writer on Season 3 of Penny Dreadful and has literary adaptation The Good Nurse in production with Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain starring.

On top that, the Scotswoman is penning the in-development Star Wars blockbuster set to be directed by Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder‘s Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. In an interview with SlashFilm, Wilson-Cairns spoke about the project for the first time, although she remains sworn to the utmost secrecy.

“It’s dangerous you’re asking me these questions. You know if I answer incorrectly, Mickey Mouse will burst into this room and beat me up? And I was in therapy for years about that fear, so it’s clear and present. What I love about Star Wars is that they’re incredibly transformative. There’s a little bit nostalgia in them, but they can change and adapt with the times. So I think, yeah, I’ll watch Star Wars all day and that is what I love about them.”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Deleted A Cool Creature That Would've Explained Kylo's Motivations 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wilson-Cairns has proven herself hugely talented already, and Waititi’s signature stylings instantly made his Star Wars movie a major point of interest for fans of both his work and the franchise, so it’s shaping up to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a galaxy far, far away before, which is exactly what the mythology is desperately in need of on the big screen.