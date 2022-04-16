Stephen Curry cuts his losses in new ‘Nope’ promo

Sometimes, you just have to look the other way. That’s exactly what professional basketballer Stephen Curry did in a new promotional video for Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Nope, which was just released by the film’s official Twitter page.

The Golden State Warriors point guard is seen dribbling and shooting around on an indoor court when the power abruptly goes out. Having just taken a shot at the net, Curry’s ball rolls towards the ajar doors as it tumbles outside. When Curry goes to retrieve it, he’s greeted by his ball being sucked into the sky by what we can only presume is the mysterious entity we saw in Nope‘s first trailer back in February. In response, the NBA MVP puts his hood up and walks away, shaking his head while mouthing the film’s title.

Written, directed, and produced by Peele, the former sketch comedy extraordinaire is set to make another big splash in his third directorial venture, having first masterminded 2017’s Get Out, with his screenplay for the film being named the best of the century by the Writer’s Guild of America. His second film Us, was also a success, receiving critical acclaim and grossing $255 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.

And up next is the mysterious Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister who own a ranch in California. The ranchers, alongside other residents of the town, become subject to a particularly abnormal event. The much-speculated upon film, which released its first poster in July 2021, seems to depict an alien encounter as part of its conflict. However, as is always the case with Peele – things might not be how they seem.

Nope will release in the United States on July 22 later this year.