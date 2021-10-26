Stephen King Is Reccomending A New Horror Film Before It’s Out In Theaters

Despite turning 74 last month, Stephen King continues to stay current on many new film releases. He’s helped launch the career of director Sam Raimi with a simple recommendation of The Evil Dead back in 1982 and he continues to voice support for young horror creators when he enjoys their work. Though Edgar Wright has dived into the horror genre before with Shaun of the Dead, he’s set to release his first serious horror film Last Night In Soho.

Wright is a big-name director and certainly doesn’t need King’s word of mouth to help sell his film but that didn’t stop the horror legend from voicing his opinion of the new film. Needless to say, he was a big fan and plans to re-watch it soon.

I got an advance look at LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, and plan to see it again when it opens on Friday. I hardly ever re-watch–there's so many good things out there–but this one is special. Time travel with a twist. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 25, 2021

As noted, Wright is one of the biggest directors working today but he still had the time to reply to King. He was blown away by the writer’s reaction.

I would not have conceived Last Night In Soho without this man’s writing, so this beautiful comment has made my year. And to get repeat business too? I am truly humbled. https://t.co/3ZLsFACYUA — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 25, 2021

Currently, Last Night In Soho sits at 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is actually the worst score a narrative film directed by Wright has received. There’s still time for the score to go up but it could be his most poorly reviewed film yet. Wright has become known for his over-the-top sense of humor and stylized visuals. Last Night In Soho looks to be a major change of pace as it looks very serious. The film is set to be released this Friday.