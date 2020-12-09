Stephen King Has Only Ever Been Killed Onscreen Once

Stephen King is a name you associate far more with writing than acting, but in spite of this he has racked up over two dozen credits in front of the camera, mostly cameos in adaptations of his own work. Despite the horror themes of most of these appearances, he has only been seen to die once, in George A. Romero’s 1982 anthology Creepshow.

King appears in The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill, one of the film’s stronger segments, which sees the eponymous dim-witted farmer discover a meteorite on his land and envisions selling it to pay off his bank loan. However, a series of mishaps and Jordy’s own gormlessness result in the alien plant life within the rock escaping and enveloping both the farm and Jordy himself, whereupon, in a departure from the humor of the rest of the tale, Jordy blows his head off with a shotgun in a final act of despair rather than allow himself to be consumed by the rapidly spreading extraterrestrial life.

This marked only the second time King had appeared on screen (the first being the previous year’s Knightriders, also directed by Romero), and while he isn’t exactly the world’s greatest actor (or, as anyone who’s seen Maximum Overdrive can attest, director) his hammed-up performance matches the tone of the story, making his appearance more in line with his amusing meta-reference cameos, such as those in Sleepwalkers, Thinner or The Stand, as opposed to, say, his self-indulgent scene in It: Chapter 2.

The segment was based on King’s short story Weeds, itself also incorporating elements of H.P. Lovecraft’s tale The Color Out of Space, and while the rest of Creepshow was also written by King, that Jordy Verrill features not only the man himself but also his only on-screen death makes it uniquely distinctive.