Stephen King suddenly has everyone arguing over one of the worst movies ever made

Thanks to his status as one of the most famous authors on the planet, not to mention the pedestal he’s put upon as one of the horror genre’s definitive voices across any medium, people on social media are always willing to hear what Stephen King has to say.

While the iconic literary legend hasn’t been shy to make his thoughts known on the hot-button issues plaguing society at large, today has taken a turn for the strange after he ignited an online debate over the merits of John Travolta’s legendary critical and commercial disaster Battlefield Earth.

Deservedly regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, King ended up asking for the name of a critic who would give literally anything a pass, and it didn’t take but a moment for the comments and replies to be swamped with differing opinions on the infamous sci-fi disaster.

Do any of you remember the name of the movie critic who liked EVERYTHING? This guy was always good for a blurb, even on the worst movies. He even liked BATTLEFIELD EARTH. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 25, 2022

People who hated the old flick Battlefield Earth, are prolly the same people who whined about Jar Jar Binks being a character in Star Wars. For them, anything remotely akin to “American Blackness” is shit in their minds. But a Jabba the Hut don’t faze them. — Technical Smarty Pants (@NevadaJeepGuy) November 25, 2022

I loved Battlefield Earth. What’s not to like? — Imran Ahsan (@MotivatedManta) November 25, 2022

I liked battlefield earth. I even read the book. — Bruce Robinson (@2drimhoops) November 25, 2022

The only movie I EVER walked out on was Battlefield Earth! — Michael Colbert (@ban94shee) November 25, 2022

Battlefield Earth is trending? That horrible film is hilarious! Travolta's huge cod piece, "man-animals", 95% Dutch angles with an ugly purple filter. I own a talking Terl figure because of how funny I find that piece of shit. #BattlefieldEarth pic.twitter.com/GbTACOT1Kf — David Leninhawk (@DavidLeninhawk) November 25, 2022

Battlefield Earth is trending and I just want to say, probably my favorite John Travolta performance (pure unadulterated ham). — Julia C Griffin (@juliacgriffin) November 25, 2022

Battlefield earth is underrated. It's extremely funny. Besides I wouldn't bash on someone else's movie when if I was associated with the Tommyknockers. — The Real John Plum (@NoneOfTheAboven) November 25, 2022

Battlefield Earth is a wonderful movie, if you view it as a comedy. — Jsquared (@Grincher77) November 25, 2022

Based on the book by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, Travolta was sent a copy as far back as 1982 with the hopes he’d eventually turn it into a blockbuster feature film. That eventually happened almost two decades later, only for the end product to land nine Razzies and crater at the box office by bombing so hard it sent production company Franchise Pictures into bankruptcy, matters which weren’t helped by the outfit being sued by various investors for fraudulently inflating the budget figures.

Incredibly, it turns out some people actually ironically enjoy Battlefield Earth, but we get the distinct impression that had absolutely nothing to do with the point King was trying to make in the first place.