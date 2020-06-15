Stephen King Reveals His Idea For A Friday The 13th Novel About Jason

Jason Voorhees is nigh on unkillable but the powers that be seem to be having difficulty resurrecting him this time. The Friday the 13th franchise has been in cinematic limbo since 2009’s reboot despite consistent reports that another instalment is in the pipeline, in one shape or another. No doubt it’s hard to come up with fresh inspiration for another hockey-masked murder spree considering more than 40 years have passed since the series debuted, but a master of the horror genre has revealed a killer idea for Jason’s next outing.

Legendary author Stephen King recently took to Twitter to declare that the best novel he never wrote is a first-person account of the slasher icon’s story, a book in which he describes being killed over and over again at Camp Crystal Lake.

The best novel idea I never wrote (and probably never will) is I JASON, the first-person narrative of Jason Voohees, and his hellish fate: killed over and over again at Camp Crystal Lake. What a hellish, existential fate! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020

At the time of writing, King’s post has been liked more than 40,000 times, so it seems this is an idea the fans would get behind. The world’s bestselling horror author and Crystal Lake’s resident psychopath would be a match made in hell, after all, and the concept of a first-person Jason narrative would no doubt be a unique addition to the Friday the 13th series. Sadly, King is almost certainly correct when he says he’s unlikely to ever write this book. In any case, it’s unlikely that the writer was being deadly serious here.

Nevertheless, we can still salivate at the thought of King being given free rein to reinvent Friday the 13th and spin a Jason tale like no other. Maybe the franchise’s creative team should take a page out of his book when it comes to reviving the franchise once again and give the fans something straight out of leftfield.