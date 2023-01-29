Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ gets dark and terrifying new trailer

Feast your eyes upon yet another big Stephen King adaptation, with The Boogeyman seeing its first trailer which promises plenty of ominous and darkly-lit spooks.

Based on a short story originally written as a pulp magazine story for Cavalier, later featured in a short story collection, The Boogeyman has been in a weird state of development hell for years. Since 2018 it’s been slowly carved away at, with A Quiet Place co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods originally slated for the production.

With the film finally shot and directed by Rob Savage in his big feature debut for 20th Century, has seen its first trailer. Promising some tried-and-tested King tropes such as young children getting spooked, fathers having a hard time with their families, and a small New England town.

The Boogeyman sees a family’s internal investigation into the tragic death of a child, with an otherworldly presence finding habitat within the halls they call home. The adaptation seems to mix things up slightly from the original, with it not seeming to have the psychiatrist who is pivotal in the short story.

Noticeably, the trailer is very poorly lit — even by horror movie standards. Every frame is darker than it absolutely needs to be, with it not as memorable or as vivid as King’s original words.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the cast, with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s own Vivien Lyra Blair alongside Yellowjackets Sophie Thatcher, and David Datmalchian from the Ant-Man trilogy.

The Boogeyman is set to haunt cinemas from June 2.