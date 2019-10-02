Stephen Lang Praises Don’t Breathe 2 Script, Says It’s Really Good

The script for Don’t Breathe 2 has now been completed and star Stephen Lang says it’s going to be great. The 67-year-old actor played a blind veteran with a dark secret in the first film, hunting a group of burglars who broke into his home. Recently, he revealed at this year’s Fantastic Fest that he’s read what’s going to take place in the sequel and it sounds like it’s going to be just as satisfying as the original.

“I’ve read the screenplay [for Don’t Breathe 2] and it’s really good!”

Don’t Breathe was released back in 2016 and captivated audiences from the very first trailer. In the horror thriller, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, and Daniel Zovatto star as three petty crooks who make a living by breaking into homes to steal the homeowners’ valuables. Once they find out about a seemingly harmless blind man living in a seedy area of the city, they feel that they’re in line for an easy score.

The mission turns out to be anything but though, as the wily veteran’s advanced senses give him a considerable advantage over the criminals. Once he traps them in the house in complete darkness, the homeowner’s intent is to murder them one by one before they discover his dark secret. From there, the robbers are left to figure out how to escape the clutches of this madman before it’s too late.

The film ended up being a huge hit with audiences despite its low budget of less than $10 million. Don’t Breathe managed to haul in over $157 million at the box office and scored largely positive reviews upon release. The end of the movie left the door open for an obvious sequel, too, and given the massive success of the first, a follow-up quickly became inevitable.

It’s been a while since the original hit theaters, but it’s good to know that Lang is back on board and Don’t Breathe 2 is moving forward. As always, watch this space for more.