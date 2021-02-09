Steve Carell Reportedly In Talks For Bruce Almighty Sequel With Jim Carrey

For Jim Carrey and Steve Carell, Bruce Almighty remains a milestone moment in both of their back catalogues. In the case of Carrey, a haul of $484 million saw it become the biggest box office hit of his career, and it earned over $130 million more than any other movie he’s ever appeared in during his illustrious time as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

As for Carell, his memorable supporting turn as Evan Baxter was his first major feature film role, and soon after he firmly established himself as one of the industry’s premiere comedians thanks to a series of critical and commercial successes, not to mention The Office beginning its acclaimed run less than two years after Bruce Almighty was released.

When Carrey refused to return for the sequel, Carell stepped in to headline Evan Almighty, which bombed spectacularly at the box office after failing to recoup the mammoth $175 million budget, and it still reigns as the most expensive comedy ever made. Insider Daniel Richtman claimed a few months back that the Ace Ventura actor was entertaining the idea of another Bruce Almighty sequel, though, and now, the tipster is reporting that Carell is in talks to hop on board.

No further details were made available, and Richtman has linked the Sonic the Hedgehog star with countless projects over the last several months, so you’re best taking this with a pinch of salt until more concrete information surfaces. In any case, Bruce Almighty was a massive hit and Evan Almighty was the exact opposite, so Universal would find themselves in the unique position of delivering a third installment that they’d hope to wind up at least somewhere in the middle should it ultimately happen.