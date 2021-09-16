Steve-O Discusses Three Of The Most Dangerous Jackass Stunts That Have Never Been Released

Steve-O disclosed during a recent interview with Truth or Dab, a spinoff show of the YouTube series Hot Ones, the three most death-defying stunts Jackass will never release. All three incidents involved the 47-year-old’s co-star Johnny Knoxville.

Steve-O alongside Jackass regular Wee-Man stated while describing the first stunt they called “Box Downstairs” which included Knoxville being placed in a box filled with pillows and ejected down a flight of stairs. “[We] taped it up, rolled it down a huge flight of cement stairs, and it was violent as hell.”

Another stunt included Knoxville putting on a bulletproof vest and shooting himself with a handgun. The last event involved Knoxville getting hit by a car during an opening of the show. Steve-O claimed when the initial event happened that the comedian said he was safe because he wore “two pairs of jeans.”

“When he said, ‘I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m going to get hit by a car real soon.’ Car just came flying, he went through the windshield, rolled over. They asked him, ‘What were you thinking when you got hit by a car?’ And his answer was, ‘I wore two pairs of jeans so that I’d be safe.’”

Jackass, which spawned a total of six movies including the delayed Jackass Forever, was originally created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine. The show which aired on MTV in 2000 showcased a group of friends participating in outlandish, crazy, and sometimes hilarious stunts and pranks.