Steve Rogers Will Reportedly Get To Fight Red Skull Again In The MCU

Steve Rogers may have retired from the superhero business at the end of Avengers: Endgame after deciding to live a much quieter and happier life with Peggy Carter, but despite his arc being drawn to an emotionally satisfying and fitting conclusion, the speculation surrounding an eventual return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never gone away.

The actor himself hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility if it was handled in the right way, while there have been reports that the elderly version of the character could be set for a brief cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in a sort of Gandalf-meets-Yoda role to offer some sage and timely advice to his successor.

Out of the many potential paradoxes that were created through Endgame’s time-travel shenanigans, one of the ideas that fans love the most is the thought of the Red Skull finally managing to rid himself of the Soul Stone for a second time to seemingly end his exile in purgatory, only for his arch-nemesis that he hasn’t seen for 75 years to show up out of nowhere and hand it right back to him during Captain America‘s trip through time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in history.

The filmmakers have confirmed that the two World War II enemies did indeed meet again on Vormir, and now we’ve heard that Marvel are considering using the scene as part of a future Captain America movie. According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Percy Jackson show is in the works and that the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max – Sam Wilson’s first big screen outing as the star-spangled superhero will reportedly feature an Endgame flashback that sees Steve and the Red Skull reunited at the far reaches of the galaxy.

While this all hinges on Evans’ willingness to return, the flashback scene will reportedly see the two engage in one last battle over the fate of the Soul Stone, which could then end up having future repercussions for the MCU’s proposed Secret Wars adaptation. The franchise has never been shy on delivering fan service in abundance, and folks would no doubt get a kick out of seeing the Red Skull’s reaction, but constantly returning to the Steve Rogers well could both dilute the impact of Endgame’s climax and end up having a detrimental effect on people’s acceptance of Sam as the new Captain America.