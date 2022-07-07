Sometimes, a casting choice gets the internet very worked up. And today, film fans are flooding social media with overjoyed posts as it’s been confirmed that Steven Yeun and Robert Pattinson, both Hollywood heartthrobs in their own right, will be appearing in a movie together.

Today Deadline confirmed that Steven Yeun, most known for playing Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead, has signed on to appear in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s next movie. The pair worked together before on the cult-classic adventure film Okja, so audiences expect big things. The exact name of this future project is currently unconfirmed. However, the film is based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7. In May, it was confirmed that Pattinson would be taking the starring role in this movie, which is currently in pre-production.

However, the news of potential on-screen Pattinson and Yeun interactions has sent the internet into a frenzy, with many running to Twitter to praise the casting choices. Many expressed joy that Yeun has developed a career outside The Walking Dead, with one user posting: “Steven Yeun having one of the most successful careers out of the walking dead cast… i planned this!” Before quickly adding a second tweet saying “me saying “one of the most” as if there’s anyone other than him and Danai Gurira who have an actual career.”

Many others echoed this statement, noting that: “he was always going to have a great career but has any actor ever left a tv show at as perfect a time as steven yeun.”

Another user replied to say: “He’s made nothing but bangers since.”

Others praised Yeun’s meteoric career trajectory. One that is quickly seeing him become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand male performers. “THE WORLD IS LITERALLY PLAYING. STEVEN YEUN JUST FINISHED A MOVIE WITH KRISTEN STEWART AND NOW HE’S WORKING WITH ROBERT PATTINSON,” cheered one user while posting screenshots of two news headlines talking about the actor.

However, most internet users are specifically excited about the Pattinson and Yeun combination. One summed up their excitement simply by posting: “STEVEN YEUN AND ROBERT PATTINSON IN THE SAME FILM? I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS”

While another posted a fancam along with a Tweet that reads: “Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun together in mickey7… is all i wanted”

Another user suggested that the combination of Pattinson, Yeun, and Bong Joon-ho would be a religious experience. They tweeted: “in the name of the father (Bong Joon-Ho), the son (Robert Pattinson) and the holy spirit (Steven Yeun), amen!”

The replies to Film Updates’ image of the movie’s currently confirmed cast was full of unbridled excitement. The initial tweet noted that the film will feature: “Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette.”

The replies are full of hyped-up responses, with many users finding unique ways to convey their excitement about this all-star cast.

And another user sums up the general feeling of this announcement by posting a gif that simply says: “It’s perfect.”