Steven Yeun Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

For a lot of people, Steven Yeun will always be Glenn from The Walking Dead, which is understandable when he was such a key part of the show when it was one of the biggest things on television, starring in 66 episodes before heading off to explore other things.

Since leaving the hordes of shuffling undead behind him, the 37 year-old’s career has gone from strength to strength. After making his first post-Walking Dead movie appearance in Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed Netflix fantasy Okja, he headlined the underrated and overlooked action thriller Mayhem, before showing up in another pair of critical darlings via black comedy Sorry to Bother You and Korean psychological drama Burning.

To cap it all off, he scooped an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to a powerhouse performance in Minari, taking his career to the next level. Having already shown up very briefly in box office topper Space Jam: A New Legacy, Yeun is currently pulling double duty at the summit of the Netflix most-watched list as Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans currently holds the number one position.

The conclusion to Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia franchise that’s spanned Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, the brand has clearly cultivated enough of a fanbase to draw in a sizeable audience and ascent to the summit of the viewership rankings.

When you factor in Amazon’s hit superhero series Invincible, Steven Yeun is riding an incredible wave of momentum at the moment, which is set to continue for a while yet when you consider he’s taking top billing in Jordan Peele’s mysterious next feature Nope, which comes to theaters exactly one year from today and promises another different type of role.