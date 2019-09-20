A strange Avengers: Endgame theory has surfaced online that gives Captain America’s journey into the past a whole new path.

At the end of the three-hour galactic epic, Steve Rogers went back in time to return the Infinity Stones back to their original places, as to not permanently damage the space-time continuum. We quickly came to find out that he not only completed his mission, but opted to stay in the past to live out his life with his beloved Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

This sweet conclusion finally saw Cap rewarded for his service, but this new fan theory, courtesy of Reddit suggests that Captain America’s heroics may not have ended after he hung up the shield. They just took a different form.

Maybe it’s because of the slight physical resemblance of the older actor Patrick Gorman, but it’s been hypothesized that when Steve Rogers traveled back to the past, he became Fred Rogers. You read that right, the beloved host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

If this were true, which it most certainly is not, it’d be quite a change of pace for the action hero. Rogers’ mantra involved a calm, methodic approach to children’s’ education, one that would be much slower than anything that happened in the elevator during The Winter Soldier.

With that said, not too many people can deny Mister Rogers’ role as a hero. Having been catapulted back into social relevance through the marvelous documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, last year, and then again in the narrative feature A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood this year.

We want to know your thoughts, though. Does this theory tread any water? Could you see Captain America as Mister Rogers? If you do, please share what kind of topics you’d think he’d “talk about” down below.