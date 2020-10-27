Stranger Things Star Reportedly Eyed For Power Rangers Reboot

Hasbro’s Power Rangers reboot is finally revving up. I Am Not Okay With This director Jonathan Entwistle has been attached to helm the project for a while now, and recently we learned that the plan is for the movie to launch a new multimedia franchise spanning various films and TV shows. But first of all, the reboot needs to make a big impact and so to make sure that happens, the producers may want to nab one of the biggest young stars around to headline it.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning to the DCEU as Batman and that Netflix was working on a Witcher spinoff – Millie Bobby Brown is being eyed for the production. The Stranger Things star has already made a name for herself playing a bunch of gifted teen heroines – telekinetic Eleven, super smart Enola Holmes and monster-chasing Madison in the Godzilla movies – so she would be a natural fit to become one of the next generation of Rangers.

It’s known that the reboot will take a much different approach from Lionsgate’s 2017 effort, which was a simple reimagining of the franchise. This time, Hasbro is keen to connect it to Power Rangers history. With a plot inspired by Back to the Future, a bunch of modern day Rangers will end up zapped back into the 1990s where they’ll have to work out how to get back to their own time. And along the way they may just meet up with the original MMPR team.

We’ve previously heard that producers are keen to diversify the Rangers line-up, with a female Red Ranger, a gay Blue Ranger and more. The team may also be predominantly female. Everything we’re hearing about the project is encouraging – respecting the franchise’s past but also bringing it firmly up to date – and Brown being involved would be another vote of confidence. But we’ll have to see whether the actress ends up signing on. She does have a pretty packed schedule, after all.

Hasbro’s Power Rangers – produced by eOne and written by comic book writer Bryan Edward Hill – doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it could be shaping up to drop sometime in 2022/2023.