On Friday, Netflix viewers will get to dive into what is behind The Curse of Bridge Hollow. It features Marlon Wayans among other veterans from other Netflix projects. Now one of those Net-vets is saying experience on Stranger Things prepared them for the scary production.

Star Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things, makes the comments about her old project and the new one in a new article published by MovieWeb. She says her new role is more like her off-screen self. She also reveals that her first big role gave her a lot of tools for anything she does in the future.

“Yeah, I think Stranger Things because it was like my big, first role. It kind of prepared me for any of my roles in the future. So, because they share that similar supernatural stuff going on, I kind of did put a little bit of that into this role, but Erica (from Stranger Things) and Sydney (in The Ritual of Bridge Hollow) have some differences as well, such as the era. And Sydney’s a teenager, and Erica’s like a pre-teen. So, I put a little bit more of myself into Sydney, as where I had to make myself younger to play Erica.”

The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows teenager Sidney, who has to team up with her father to take on the supernatural. While she has a passion for the unknown, he is an overly logical science teacher. Along the way, the two may come to understand the other. It also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, Holly J. Barrett, and Lauren Lapkus as the town’s mayor and is directed by Jeff Wadlow. The movie was formerly titled Boo! and was first revealed at the beginning of the year. Ferguson is lending her voice to My Dad the Bounty Hunter. Wayans has Brittany and Nike on the docket as well. His work on television has included Bel-Air, Sherman’s Showcase, the self-titled, Marlon, and appeared on the cult-favorite sketch show, Mr. Show with Bob and David.