Strange’s Arc In Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Revealed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to be maybe the single most important entry in Phase 4 of the MCU as so many other productions are leading into it – including WandaVision, Loki and this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though it’s coming out in just over six months’ time, Marvel has yet to reveal much about Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing as the Sorcerer Supreme, but a new report claims to unveil the truth of Strange’s personal arc in the much-anticipated sequel.

According to The Cosmic Circus, the hero’s character arc in the movie will center around a moral dilemma he will face that concerns his duties as Master of the Mystic Arts, but also his ethics as a former doctor. The outlet claims that Strange will face an “internal struggle” as an individual will emerge who has the potential to destroy all reality, and it is seen as Strange’s job as Supreme to kill this person before they can cause such harm. But the Hippocratic Oath Strange swore as a surgeon demands that he protect life, not end it.

The Cosmic Circus confirms that they’ve heard this individual is none other than the Scarlet Witch. Agatha Harkness’ prophecy about Wanda Maximoff will apparently come true and she will put the whole multiverse in danger. As the film progresses, her power grows and Strange must decide whether to try and save the life of his fellow Avenger or break his Hippocratic Oath and execute her in order to save reality. This report also notes that Doctor Strange 2 is set two years after the events of WandaVision.

We’d recommend holding off on taking this report as factual, but it does sound like it could be a strong arc for the character and it would cleverly link together both sides of his identity, and explain how Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda fits into the story. All in all, Sam Raimi’s MCU debut promises to be an unmissable entry in the MCU. Catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it hits theaters on March 25th, 2022.