Streaming crowds haunted by a classic hailing from a horror dream team

Everyone knows that any sort of success in the horror genre will lead to the title in question being sequelized, rebooted, reinvented, and rebranded until the end of time, but the expanded Creepshow franchise has arguably never gotten any better than the 1982 original.

Naturally, that’s to be expected when king of the zombie movie George A. Romero directed five short films based on stories written by Stephen King, which is a gruesome twosome if ever there was one. Unsurprisingly, the majority of attempts to recapture the magic of “Father’s Day”, “The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill”, “Something to Tide You Over”, “The Crate”, and “They’re Creeping Up on You!” haven’t come close, but it’s not for a lack of trying.

via Warner Bros.

Along with sequels Creepshow 2 and 3, the terrifying anthology also launched small screen spinoff Tales from the Darkside, along with a Shudder reboot that’s run for three seasons and been renewed for a fourth. You can’t beat a classic, though, with the combination of Romero and King continuing to hook fans of all things frightening a full 40 years later.

As per FlixPatrol, the OG Creepshow has made a surprise appearance on the iTunes global most-watched rankings, proving yet again that streaming subscribers on any platform will actively go out of their way to seek out, track down, and sit through almost anything and everything that bears even the slightest promise of heart-pounding horror.

There were high hopes and great expectations for a meeting of minds like undead expert Romero and the relentlessly prolific King, but we’d feel confident in saying that fans of any generation would agree that cult classic Creepshow delivered the goods.