Streaming crowds waste their time on a comedy so bad it became a real-life punchline

With three Razzie “wins” to his name from nine nominations, Eddie Murphy has undoubtedly lent his talents to some truly awful movies.

On the plus side, the actor and comedian knows that full well, and admitted his misguided career choices led to his enforced sabbatical from cinema, but it speaks volumes about Meet Dave that Murphy labeled the 2008 sci-fi comedy as one of his worst efforts, which is a damning indictment coming from the star of A Thousand Words, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Norbit, and plenty more besides.

via 20th Century Fox

In the wake of being panned by critics and flopping at the box office after failing to recoup its hefty $60 million productions costs, Meet Dave held such an undesirable reputation that it became a running gag in the comedy world. Everyone from Jay Leno to Family Guy via the team behind Mystery Science Theater 3000 piled in on the disastrous dud, but that still hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service this weekend.

As per FlixPatrol, Meet Dave has been quietly gathering momentum on the Prime Video charts, convincing subscribers that enduring 90 minutes of excruciating hijinks following Murphy’s title hero (who is actually a spaceship piloted by a crew of aliens) as he attempts to blend in as a human being dwelling in New York City is worth their time.

If the leading man who was paid eight figures for his involvement says it’s a bad movie, then you’re best taking Murphy’s Meet Dave opinions at face value.