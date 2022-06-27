Streaming fans get caught up in a dreary disaster flick that didn’t even live up to the title

Not every movie is obligated to live up to its title, but when you hear about a disaster flick called Infinite Storm, certain expectations are instantly placed into your head.

Based entirely on the nomenclature, you’d be forgiven for expecting a mega budget epic that features a cavalcade of famous faces gazing off into the middle distance, while the cannon fodder supporting cast gets swept away in an orgy of CGI destruction. Instead, what we got was a dramatic exercise anchored by Naomi Watts, which wasn’t entirely a bad thing it should be noted.

via Sony

Adapted from Ty Gagne’s High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue, the plot follows an experienced climber in the midst of tackling Mount Washington, before a blizzard begins to loom large in the distance. Abandoning her attempts to ascend to the summit, Watts’ Pam Bales encounters an injured man on the way down, tasking herself to steer them both to safety before the elements claim them both.

The potential is there for the sort of stirring tale of overcoming adversity that Hollywood does so well, but a 55 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 54 percent user rating hints that Infinite Storm just barely scraped above mediocrity. However, that hasn’t stopped Polish directorial duo Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert’s feature from making its mark on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, Infinite Storm has been lurking on the iTunes Top 10 in multiple countries for the better part of a week, so the old-fashioned tale of survival against the odds has evidently been turning heads on-demand.