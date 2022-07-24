Streaming fans suspend their disbelief for a gleefully dumb actioner

It’s either admirable or ill-advised for Jackie Chan to still be doing what he’s doing at the age of 68, even if the legendary action star has embraced the assistance of CGI, which is fair enough when you consider the sheer volume of injuries he’s sustained throughout his career.

The elder statesman of death-defying daredevil antics is starting to slow down his output, having played a major role in one live-action movie in the last three years. The project was Vanguard, and after being delayed for almost a year due to the pandemic, it ended up underperforming commercially, while leaving critics and audiences alike rather unimpressed.

A $50 million box office haul isn’t a disaster, but it’s not exactly stellar, nor are respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 29 percent and 51 percent from reviews and user ratings. However, there’s definitely some fun to be had if you turn your brain off and go in with reasonably low expectations, because sometimes broadly stupid actioners are the perfect tonic for a lazy evening or weekend.

Proving that theory to be true once again, Vanguard has wound up landing a place on the Prime Video global most-watched list this weekend, as per FlixPatrol. Chan is arguably more of a draw to international audiences than the projects in which he appears, so subscribers have evidently caught a glimpse of watching him run away from a lion or wipe out a dude on a moving jet ski and decided it’s the one for them.

Who cares about plot and character, when you can kick back for a couple of hours and watch a master at work?