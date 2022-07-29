Streaming fans target an embarrassing action thriller that threw top talent to the wolves

If all you knew about 2011 action thriller Abduction was the cast and crew involved, then you may left thinking that the high concept B-tier genre flick would be worth tracking down and dedicating 105 minutes of your time to.

That’s a sentiment streaming subscribers have been adhering to for unexplainable reasons, given that the panned effort is currently one of the top-ranked titles on ad-supported platform Freevee, per FlixPatrol.

Sure, Taylor Lautner trying to shed his Twilight persona in an effort to prove his mettle as an ass-kicker may have instantly alienated some viewers, but almost everyone in the supporting cast (and behind the camera for that matter) came packing some serious pedigree.

Directed by two-time Academy Award nominee John Singleton, with a script hailing from Oscar-winning musician, filmmaker, podcaster and artist Shawn Christensen, the intriguing premise finds Lautner’s teenager discovering his entire life has been a lie when he finds himself listed on a missing persons website, forcing him to go on the run in an effort to unravel the mystery behind his own existence.

Along for the ride were fast-rising star Lilly Collins, Alfred Molina, Maria Bello, Dermot Mulroney, Jason Isaacs, Michael Nyqvist, and Sigourney Weaver, which is one hell of a cast to put together for such a terrible, terrible film. How bad are we talking? Well, Abduction currently holds a mighty Rotten Tomatoes score of five percent. Five.

Poor Lautner was savaged for his wooden and one-note lead performance, while the majority of the events going on around him took themselves so seriously that the entire operation a soulless sheen. Abduction was never going to be anything great, but planting its tongue even the tiniest touch in cheek would have done wonders.