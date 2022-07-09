Streaming fans terrified by the movie named by science as the scariest ever

On paper, nobody could have predicted that Rob Savage’s lo-fi horror Host would go down in the history books as not just one of the genre’s best-reviewed movies ever, but scientifically proven as the scariest film ever made.

To give you an indication of the acclaimed effort’s unexpected success, Host was shot for a mere $35,000, unfolds entirely on computer screens, runs for only 56 minutes, and had the misfortune of releasing in July 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic was it its peak.

Laughing in the face of adversity, though, Savage’s impressively accomplished and downright terrifying calling card racked up a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from 94 reviews, with a 72 percent user rating signaling that the target audience was just as impressed. The icing on the cake came during the second annual Science of Scare study, when a team determined that Host was worthy of displacing Scott Derrickson’s Sinister as literally the most fear-inducing feature of all-time.

That’s an incredible list of accolades for something put together in pennies, with iTunes subscribers now subjecting themselves to the terrors of Host firsthand. As per FlixPatrol, the haunting tale of six friends making a catastrophic mistake when they decide to amuse themselves by hosting an online séance has been summoned onto the platform’s global charts.

The one positive for those of a nervous disposition is that Host is over and done with in less than an hour, so even scaredy cats might be able to make it to the end and see what all the fuss is about.