As one of the most popular forms of filmmaking on the planet, the streaming sphere is deluged by a barrage of scary stories on a daily basis, ranging from bargain basement bores to all-time classics. There are some movies that you should really only watch once if you ever want a decent night’s sleep ever again, and Audition is definitely one of them.

Maverick filmmaker Takashi Miike’s grisly psychological story may have been showered in critical praise and garnered a reputation as arguably one of the best ever made, but it also doubles as a shockingly disturbing and stomach-churning slab of flesh and blood gore that’s more than capable of causing palpitations at the mere thought of its most infamous moments from those brave enough to bear witness to its particular charms.

via Arrow Films

As it happens, a great deal of them seem to have been swarming to Audition this week, based on the unforgettable – for better or worse – descent into madness having made a renewed impact on streaming. Per FlixPatrol, the haunting fable has parked itself on Chili’s most-watched rankings, and we can’t help but feel sorry for any viewer who hits play blissfully unaware of the chaos that’s about to unfold.

Ryo Ishibashi’s widower makes the major life decision to start dating again after the death of his wife, using false pretenses to lure in a suitable partner. Getting more than he bargained for when he falls for Eihi Shiina’s Asami, their relationship doesn’t take too long to reach some seriously dark, dangerous, and depraved new depths.

One for those with the strongest dispositions only, Audition has plenty to admire, but only if you can make it through to the end.