Streaming on Disney Plus: New titles for December 2021
December and the holiday season are quickly approaching. A new month means new shows and movies for the streaming platforms, and Disney+ has a handful that are sure to get fans excited for the holidays. Disney has always been a classic for Christmas and holiday movies, and with both new and classic movies and shows, what Disney fan can resist?
Check out the list of new titles, holiday and not, coming to Disney+ this December:
December 3rd
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- Christmas… Again?
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Million Dollar Arm
- The Rescue
December 8th
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
- Welcome to Earth
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
December 10th
- Tron: Legacy
December 15th
- Foodtastic
- Science of Stupid (S8)
- Life Below Zero (S17)
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off
- Gigantosaurus (S3)
December 17th
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Arrendele Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
December 22nd
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
December 24th
- Encanto
- King Tut in Color
- Lost Tombs of the Pyramids
December 29th
- T.O.T.S (S3)
- The Book of Boba Fett
December 31st
- 80s Top Ten (S1)