Streaming on Disney Plus: New titles for December 2021

December and the holiday season are quickly approaching. A new month means new shows and movies for the streaming platforms, and Disney+ has a handful that are sure to get fans excited for the holidays. Disney has always been a classic for Christmas and holiday movies, and with both new and classic movies and shows, what Disney fan can resist?

Check out the list of new titles, holiday and not, coming to Disney+ this December:

December 3rd

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Christmas… Again?

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

The Rescue

December 8th

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome to Earth

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

December 10th

Tron: Legacy

December 15th

Foodtastic

Science of Stupid (S8)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Gigantosaurus (S3)

December 17th

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Arrendele Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

December 22nd

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

December 24th

Encanto

King Tut in Color

Lost Tombs of the Pyramids

December 29th

T.O.T.S (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett

December 31st