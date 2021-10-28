Succession Actor Brian Cox Lambasts Johnny Depp in New Autobiography

Brian Cox, the actor best known for playing Logan Roy on the hit HBO series Succession, reportedly takes some potshots at Johnny Depp in his new book, criticizing the actor for his role in Edward Scissorhands in his new autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.



Cox threw several grenades Depp’s way, calling him overrated and claiming didn’t do anything in Edward Scissorhands, and even less in the time since.

The Culture Crave crew, via tweet, quoted Cox on Depp: “He is so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

Brian Cox fires shots at Johnny Depp in his new book



In addition to Edward Scissorhands, Depp has appeared in a wide range of films over his career, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Sweeney Todd, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But even with such an extensive repertoire, Cox made absolutely clear he is not at all impressed with Depp’s resume.



If anyone is in a position to criticize the acting chop of someone with such an extensive history in the industry as Depp however, it’s Cox. The actor has received critical adulation for his role as the patriarch of the Roy family in Succession and appeared in other films like X2: X-Men United and Trick ‘r Treat and has even taken a turn as the legendary serial killer/cannibal, Hannibal Lecter, in the 1986 film Manhunter.



If you’re looking to see how Cox’s acting chops hold up to Depp’s, a good place to start might be by checking out the latest season of Succession, airing new episodes every Sunday. And if you want more of Cox’s thoughts, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat is also available now where books are sold.