Suicide Squad Star Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Pansexuality

Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne has opened up about her pansexuality during a candid interview. Speaking to Variety for its Power of Pride issue, the model-turned-actress discussed everything from her LGBTQ+ identity to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein’s reaction to her same-sex relationships.

Delevingne – whose other notable screen credits include the historical romantic drama Tulip Fever and Amazon Prime show Carnival Row – has previously described herself as ‘bisexual’ and later ‘sexually fluid,’ but in her latest interview, she firmly declared herself pansexual, meaning she’s attracted to people regardless of their gender.

“I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man. I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person – and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

The 27-year-old went on to describe an exchange she had with Weinstein when she was still finding her feet in Hollywood. According to Delevingne, the former movie producer – who is now in prison in New York for rape and sexual assault – warned her that she “couldn’t be with a woman and also be an actress” in response to learning about her sexuality.

“I just felt so disheartened by it. Do you have a conversation with a dude, and they’re like, ‘I’m going to pretend to be with you but not really love you’? I kind of think when I was pushed more that way, I realized how much more I needed to go the other way.”

Delevingne’s most public relationships have been with women. Between 2015 and 2016, she was reportedly dating musician St. Vincent and more recently, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson until their split in April this year. Later in the Variety interview, she admitted that she struggled with her identity when she was younger and did not have the “sense of belonging” she now feels as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologize or feel ashamed.”

Cara Delevingne will next appear on screen opposite Jaden Smith and Cuba Gooding Jr. in Life in a Year and is due to begin work on Richard Hughes’ upcoming thriller Punk in the near future. She won’t be reprising her role as Enchantress in soft reboot The Suicide Squad though, which is due to arrive in theaters next August.