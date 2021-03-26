The Suicide Squad Character Posters Showcase The New And Improved Task Force X

At last, our first proper look at The Suicide Squad arrived this Friday as Warner Bros. delivered the first trailer for James Gunn’s much-anticipated DC sequel. As the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s first movie for Marvel’s rivals, TSS looks set not to disappoint, with the trailer promising similar dysfunctional team dynamics, great characters and humor to what made GotG a hit. But also lots of R-rated language and violence that’s all its own.

Following the release of the trailer, a bevy of character posters have been unveiled that showcase the various members of the new and improved Task Force X. A few key players from David Ayer’s 2016 film are back – namely, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and, of course, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, promising to once again steal the show.

But Gunn’s also putting his own stamp on the team’s lineup in a big way by introducing various new anti-heroes alongside the familiar faces. Like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, John Cena’s Peacemaker, Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher, David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man, Peter Capaldi’s Thinker, Michael Rooker’s Savant, Sean Gunn’s Weasel and, last but not least, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. Yes, really. Check out the character posters, alongside two regular ones, in the gallery below:

This teaser’s going down like gangbusters online, with superhero lovers excited to see more of the Squad and also for another movie from, as the trailer puts it, the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn. WB sure seems very confident in what the filmmaker’s cooked up, too, as he’s already working on a spinoff TV series for Cena’s Peacemaker. If TSS is successful enough, it seems like a good chance that he could be invited back to helm the next chapter in the franchise.

Don’t miss The Suicide Squad when it hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.