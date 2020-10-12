After a huge info dump at August’s DC FanDome that revealed exactly who the entire ensemble cast were playing, a whole host of new images and character posters, not to mention a sizzle reel that went down an absolute storm with fans, things have gone awfully quiet on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad over the last couple of months apart from the news that John Cena’s Peacemaker is set to headline his own HBO Max spinoff.

Presumably, a lot of that has to do with production being forced to shut down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Shooting may have initially wrapped in February, but any major comic book blockbuster always has reshoots and additional pickups planned into the schedule, and a new set photo snapped at Georgia’s DeKalb–Peachtree Airport shows several members of the cast back in action, which you can check out below.

The Suicide Squad Set Photo Shows The Team Hard At Work 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, The Suicide Squad has remained one of the very few Warner Bros. blockbusters that hasn’t been shifted on the release calendar, and the soft reboot is still set to arrive next August as planned. That being said, with the rate at which the studio’s high-profile projects are being pushed and pulled around the schedule, a delay can’t be completely ruled out just yet.

Still, based on the FanDome footage that blew the entirety of David Ayer’s heavily compromised first movie out of the water in less than two minutes, it seems like the majority of shooting was already completed before the industry was forced into shutdown, and Gunn should be launching himself into post-production now in order to make sure that The Suicide Squad is locked, loaded and ready to go for next summer.