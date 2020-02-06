The Suicide Squad Set Video Reveals New Look At John Cena

It’s been about three and a half years since DC’s Suicide Squad movie hit theaters but Warner Bros. is already pushing the reset button – sort of – with The Suicide Squad, which has Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn behind the camera.

The studio quickly snapped him up after he’d been fired by Disney – only to be brought back to the helm of Guardians 3, which he’ll begin working on once his DC effort has seen the warm light of day. Speaking of which, the film will feature a mostly new version of Task Force X, though there’s still room in the sequel for Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey‘s Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang, the latter of whom will be brought to life once more by Jai Courtney.

Among the many new faces, though, is none other than John Cena, who’s on board as Peacemaker, and thanks to a new set video, you can now catch another look at him below.

It’s not much, but given that Warner Bros. is holding back on any official looks at The Suicide Squad for now, we’ll take what we can get. After all, the film isn’t due out for well over a year, so why spoil all the fun beforehand, right?

In any case, we’re hopeful that this outing for Task Force X fares a bit better than their last one. Though with the DCEU seeing a string of hits lately – which looks set to continue this month with Birds of Prey – we imagine that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be another winner for the franchise. I mean, it’s not like Gunn doesn’t know his way around a comic book movie featuring wild and wacky characters, and with any luck, he’ll be the one to give the gang the big screen adaptation they deserve.