Superhero movies clearly aren’t welcome in China after ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ gets embarrassed

Much has been made of China finally opening its doors and allowing Hollywood blockbusters – and comic book adaptations in particular – back into local theaters, but it doesn’t really seem to have been worth it if the early performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is any indication.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had been shut out entirely since Spider-Man: Far From Home released in the summer of 2019, but any American-backed blockbuster that wasn’t directed by James Cameron seems to be struggling to gain a foothold. That being said, the DCU’s latest misfire has been performing miserably by any comparable standards.

via Warner Bros

Playing on over 21,000 screens in its opening weekend, Fury of the Gods struggled to reach a paltry $4.4 million in its first three days. For the record, the opening installment soared to a stellar debut of almost $30 million in China, so to say the wheels have fallen off would be a massive understatement to say the least.

To put that into perspective, Zachary Levi’s second solo adventure has landed a per-theater average of $210, which is nothing short of an absolute nightmare for everyone involved. China used to be regarded as something of a safe haven for big budget Hollywood stories tinged with sci-fi or fantasy elements, but those days are looking to be over.

On the plus side, at least studios won’t be so blatantly pandering in the future, but it’s a disaster for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is already destined to bomb hard after just 72 hours on the big screen.